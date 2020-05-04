Left Menu
Nigeria: 50 Almajiri children test positive in Kano, says El-Rufai

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 04-05-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 17:51 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@elrufai)

Nigeria's Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, has disclosed that 50 repatriated Almajiri children from Kano State tested positive which makes a total of 59 active coronavirus cases in Kaduna.

El-Rufai disclosed this information on his Twitter handle yesterday.

Kaduna State has 66 confirmed cases of the virus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Giving the details yesterday, Governor El-Rufai posted on Twitter that, "COVID-19 Update: The Kaduna State Ministry of Health this evening confirmed receipt of 16 more positive results, 15 of them from almajiris. The state has now recorded 50 cases from repatriated almajiris. Active cases have risen to 59."

The state is still under 24hours quarantine, while the government has since blocked all the major entries into the State to prevent further inter-state travel.

Nigeria's tally of confirmed cases of coronavirus rose to 2558 on May 03 evening, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed.

Nigeria has so far tested 17,566 persons since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

Of this figure, 2,558 have tested positive for the virus, 2, 071 are active cases, 400 have recovered and discharged while 87 deaths have reported so far.

