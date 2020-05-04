Left Menu
About 6000 Jan Aushadi Kendras selling quality medicines at cheaper price

Since assuming office, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been giving impetus on the opening of Jan Aushadi Kendras.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 18:09 IST
He added that apart from selling affordable and quality generic medicines, many Jan Aushadi Kendras have distributed ration kit, cooked food, free medicines, etc., to the needy people during the lockdown period. Image Credit: ANI

Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State (IC) for Shipping and Chemicals & Fertilisers has said that Jan Aushadi Kendras are playing a vital role in COVID-19 situation as around 10 lakh persons per day are visiting 6000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras to source quality medicines at affordable prices. These Kendras are also selling Hydroxy Chloroquine.

He said Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaaushadi Pariyojana (PMBJP) is a noble initiative by Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India and Jan Aushadi Kendras are opened under this Scheme to fulfil the cherished dream of the Prime Minister to make available quality generic medicine at affordable price.

Since assuming office, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been giving impetus on the opening of Jan Aushadi Kendras. In these 5.5 years of governance, about 6000 Jan Aushadi Kendras started operating across the country where at par quality medicines are sold at a cheaper price by 50% to 90% of Average Market Price.

He added that apart from selling affordable and quality generic medicines, many Jan Aushadi Kendras have distributed ration kit, cooked food, free medicines, etc., to the needy people during the lockdown period.

In a special situation like COVID-19, the role of Jan Aushadi Kendras has become very important. The 6000 Jan Aushadi Kendras are operating day and night tirelessly to serve the poor and the needy. In April 2020, around Rs.52 crore worth of medicines has been supplied throughout the country. Jan Aushadi Kendras are also selling Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), N95 masks, three-ply masks, hand sanitizers, etc., at a cheaper price.

Acknowledging their important role during Covid-19 pandemic Shri Mandaviya said,

"I appreciate the exemplary and laudable social service rendered by these Jan Aushadi Store owners to the needy people."

(With Inputs from PIB)

