Germany's Merkel pledges 525 million euros to global coronavirus vaccine hunt

Germany's Merkel pledges 525 million euros to global coronavirus vaccine huntReuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-05-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 19:06 IST
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Germany would contribute 525 million euros ($573.51 million) to a global fund-raising push to search for vaccines and for a treatment for the novel coronavirus.
"We will contribute 525 million euros directly to this pledging conference and we will also continue our obligations for global health overall with around 1.3 billion euros," Merkel said. ($1 = 0.9154 euros)
- READ MORE ON:
- Angela Merkel
- Germany