Rajasthan govt starts free medical tele-consultation service

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-05-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 20:11 IST
Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Monday launched a web portal for health tele-consultancy services to help people get advice during the COVID-19-induced lockdown He said though medical facilities are being provided in all health institutions, those who want to seek medical counselling from their homes can avail the service through esanjeevaniopd.in. The portal allows people to get quality medical services from home free of cost. This will also save time taken for transportation, Sharma added. He informed that tele-consultation services are being provided on the web portal by doctors and identified medical institutions of the state. Tele-consultancy services for common diseases can be availed from 8 am to 2 pm, the minister said.

Director of the National Health Mission in Rajasthan Naresh Kumar Thakral said 240 doctors have been trained so far for online counselling. He said that this scheme will be implemented in all medical institutions in a phased manner, so that more people can be benefited through online services.

Nodal Officer Ravindra Kumar Sharma said that in order to avail this facility, first of all, the patient should register through the portal esanjeevaniopd.in and verify his mobile number through OTP. He said after this, the patient ID and token number will be sent via SMS. Patients can enter the system by either entering their mobile number or patient ID or token number. The patients will have to wait for their turn and get the consultation from the online doctor on arrival of the token number, Ravindra Sharma said. He said that on the first day on Monday, 40 doctors gave medical advice to 98 patients.

