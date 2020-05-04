Left Menu
Singapore reports 573 new coronavirus cases, total infections reaches 18,778: Health Ministry

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 05-05-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 23:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore on Monday reported 573 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to 18,778 with 18 deaths in the country, the health ministry said. Of the total cases, 560 are foreign workers, including Indians, living out of dormitories that have emerged as main disease spreading points. The Health Ministry said with Monday's cases, coronavirus infections have increased to 18,778 since the disease broke here earlier this year.

"Of the new cases reported on Monday, 560 patients are work permit holders living in dormitories. Eight of the new cases were also foreigner on work permits living outside dormitories, and five were Singapore citizens and or permanent residents (foreigners)," said the Ministry. Three cases reported on Monday were from the public healthcare sector, including a doctor, the ministry added.

Twenty-five of the 1,491 confirmed cases hospitalized is in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Others are stable or improving, said the Ministry, adding that 15,812 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. Forty-nine of the COVID-19 cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 1,457 have fully recovered from the infection. Eighteen patients have died due to coronavirus.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said that most of the workers were well and those who tested positive were recovering. "The full results of these efforts will take time to show," he said.

Health monitoring teams were actively testing the workers so they could isolate and treat them, and prevent the virus from further transmitting. While the COVID-19 situation within larger foreign worker dormitories was mostly stable for now, the condition at smaller dorms was still "mixed" and "taking up much bandwidth, said Teo.

"The Government has attempted to further slow the COVID-19 spread by putting 100,000 work permit holders and S Pass holders (all foreigners) in the construction sector who live outside the dorms, and their dependents, on a four-week stay-home notice, Teo added.

