Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to nearly 4900; 349 fresh cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 23:18 IST
The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital mounted to 4,898 on Monday, with 349 fresh cases being reported in a day, the city government authorities said. No fresh coronavirus death was reported for the second successive day on Monday.

Of the total 64 fatalities reported till date, 33 were aged 60 and above, making over 51 per cent of the deaths, they said. Twenty of them were aged between 50-59 and 11 were less than 50 years, the officials said.

By Sunday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 4,549, including 64 deaths. Meanwhile, a senior official at Jagpravesh Hospital here said, five of its resident doctors have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last one week or so, while five more test results are awaited. On May 3, Delhi had registered its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 427 new cases being reported.

As many as 1,431 patients have recovered so far, while there are 3,403 active cases, the Delhi health department said. A total of 69,108 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date, it said in a bulletin.

The number of containment zones have been reduced to 90 with several areas being de-sealed over the last few days. Total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 438, it said.

According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, out of the total 4,898 cases recorded so far, at least 1,096 are admitted at various hospitals like LNJP Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) and AIIMS Jhajjhar, adding 75 of them are in ICU and 11 on ventilators.

