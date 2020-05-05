Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress Republicans accuse China of seeking to indoctrinate U.S. students

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2020 00:34 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 00:34 IST
Congress Republicans accuse China of seeking to indoctrinate U.S. students

A group of U.S. House of Representatives Republicans released a letter on Monday charging China with seeking to indoctrinate American students, the latest anti-China statement from congressional allies of President Donald Trump. The ranking Republicans on seven House committees sent a letter to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, asking for information and accusing China of providing funds to U.S. universities in an effort to spread Communist party propaganda and restrict research into COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Trump, facing a more difficult re-election campaign as the coronavirus has claimed tens of thousands of American lives and ravaged the economy, has been ramping up his criticism of Beijing, as have many of his fellow Republicans in Congress. Officials said Trump's administration is considering retaliatory measures over the COVID-19 outbreak, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Washington and Beijing have traded increasingly bitter recriminations over the origin of the virus and the response to it. The letter released on Monday was led by Representative Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the House Oversight committee, and also signed by the top Republicans on the Education, Armed Services, Homeland Security, Science, Intelligence and Foreign Affairs committees.

China sends more students to study in the United States than any other country - nearly 370,000 in 2018, one third of the total pool of international students. They are an important source of revenue for U.S. colleges and universities. U.S. higher education also gets millions of dollars from China every year via gifts and contracts.

China hawks in the U.S. Congress have long questioned whether Chinese students, professors, and researchers in the United States could pose a security threat.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Railway has subsidised 85 per cent fare for migrant workers: BJP

Reliance Industries shares fall over 3 pc after Q4 earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Israel, easing restrictions, seeks new "coronavirus normal"

Israel on Monday eased many restrictions on the public put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu citing the countrys success in containing the virus so far. Israelis, who for the most part hav...

Police faces tough time as migrant labourers come out on roads at few places in Haryana

Police had to face a tough situation on Monday as migrant workers, stranded in the state amid the lockdown and wanting to go back to their homes in different parts of the country, came out on the roads at a few places including Yamunanagar ...

Colombian police throw 'masked ball' for lady's 110th birthday

A Colombian grand dame partied on her 110th birthday despite coronavirus curbs, as police threw her a masked ball outdoors with live music, a huge cake, and presents from friends and neighbors. Anita Rojas, fondly known as Dona Anita, dance...

Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to nearly 4900; 349 fresh cases

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital mounted to 4,898 on Monday, with 349 fresh cases being reported in a day, the city government authorities said. No fresh coronavirus death was reported for the second successive day on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020