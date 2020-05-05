Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canadian province of Quebec begins gradual reopening, except for city of Montreal

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 02:00 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 02:00 IST
Canadian province of Quebec begins gradual reopening, except for city of Montreal

The province of Quebec, worst hit in Canada by the coronavirus, began gradually reopening its economy on Monday but pushed back plans for a restart in the city of Montreal, citing health concerns. Quebec is allowing stores with an outside entrance for customers to serve shoppers, but that excludes Montreal, Canada's second-largest city.

It is joining some other provinces, like Manitoba, in taking steps to reopen the economy. Although Quebec makes up 24% of the Canadian population, it accounts for 54% of the country's coronavirus cases and 60% of the deaths. Canada has so far reported 59,844 positive diagnoses and 3,766 deaths from the respiratory illness.

Most Quebec cases have occurred in seniors' residences and among the elderly, and Premier Francois Legault says the time is right to gradually lift restrictions. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged caution as provincial governments balance the needs of the economy and public health.

"We still need to be extremely careful, not just for our seniors but for everyone around us," he told reporters. The planned reopening of Montreal's non-essential stores was delayed to May 18 from May 11 because there were too few hospital beds to cope with a possible surge in new cases, Quebec' premier said.

"The situation is under control in the rest of Quebec," Legault told a briefing. Store owners in the city of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, about 40 km (25 miles) southeast of Montreal, saw a rebound in demand from shoppers, who were directed by staff to handwashing and sanitizing stations.

Julie Gregoire said staff at her furniture store donned plastic visors when greeting about 80 customers, a higher number than usual. "It's very busy this morning," she said by phone.

While high schools and colleges will remain shut, elementary schools will reopen on May 11 for most of the province, and May 19 in Montreal. Quebec’s English-language school boards, which serve a minority of students in the predominantly French-speaking province, have clashed with Legault's government over concerns that it is too early to go back to class.

Legault told reporters that school boards must comply with government plans, although attendance is optional. Trudeau appeared uncertain when asked by public broadcaster Radio Canada whether he would allow his children to go back to school if he lived in Quebec.

(Writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Peter Cooney)

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Railway has subsidised 85 per cent fare for migrant workers: BJP

Reliance Industries shares fall over 3 pc after Q4 earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Britain says around a quarter of workers furloughed

Around a quarter of employees in Britain have been furloughed and companies have claimed 8 billion pounds 9.9 billion from the government to sustain their wage bills during the coronavirus lockdown, tax authorities said on Monday. HM Revenu...

Alaska newspaper wins public service Pulitzer Prize; Reuters wins for photography

The Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica won the Pulitzer Prize for public service journalism on Monday for revealing one-third of Alaskas villages had no police protection, while the photography staff of Reuters won the breaking news photog...

Syrian air defenses thwart missile attack in Aleppo -state media

Syrian air defenses thwarted an aerial missile attack in the skies of the northern city of Aleppo, state media said on Monday.It gave no further details of the latest attack inside Syria in the last few weeks, which Syria has blamed on Isra...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares fall on U.S.-Sino spat but Wall Street rebounds

The dollar rose on risk aversion and global stock markets fell on Monday as U.S.-Chinese bickering over the origin of the coronavirus outbreak sparked fear of a new trade war, but Wall Street rebounded as the lifting of lockdowns in some U....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020