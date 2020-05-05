Left Menu
Tokyo governor Koike to ask businesses to refrain from operating until end of May - NHK

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-05-2020 11:55 IST
Tokyo governor Koike to ask businesses to refrain from operating until end of May - NHK

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike will ask businesses in Japan's biggest city to refrain from operating until the end of this month, following the central government's extension of the state of emergency, a public broadcaster NHK reported. The Tokyo government will pay more financial aid to businesses that remain closed during the period, the report said, adding that she will announce details at a media briefing later on Tuesday.

Japan on Monday extended a nationwide state of emergency to May 31, saying the new coronavirus infection rate had yet to drop enough to justify ending measures aimed at slowing the outbreak.

