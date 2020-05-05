Left Menu
Development News Edition

All big Turkish factories to resume operations as of May 11

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 05-05-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 16:25 IST
All big Turkish factories to resume operations as of May 11
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

All main Turkish factories will resume operations as of May 11, Industry Minister Mustafa Varank said on Tuesday, a day after President Tayyip Erdogan announced a normalization period to restart the economy following the coronavirus outbreak.

Turkey has about 130,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, but the country will start easing containment measures in May, June, and July amid a slowdown in the outbreak, Erdogan said on Monday.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Meghalaya: Death toll due to consumption of wild mushrooms rises to 6

The death toll due to the consumption of wild mushrooms at a village near the India- Bangladesh border in Meghalaya rose to six as a 14-year-old girl succumbed at a hospital here, officials said on Tuesday. At least 18 persons of three fami...

German court's ECB bond buy ruling hits euro, bonds, stocks

The euro, southern government bonds, and European stocks lost ground on Tuesday after Germanys top court ruled that the Bundesbank must stop buying bonds under the European Central Banks stimulus scheme if the ECB cannot justify the purchas...

English cricket could lose 380 million pounds if entire season is wiped out: ECB

English cricket could lose as much as 380 million pounds if the entire season is wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ECB chief executive Tom Harrison has claimed. The projected loss takes into account the international as well as domest...

Shopkeeper arrested for selling fake forms to migrant workers for facilitating travel during lockdown

A 38-year-old shopkeeper was arrested for allegedly duping migrant labourers by selling them a fake form after claiming that it would facilitate their travel to their natives states during the lockdown, police said on Tuesday.&#160; The ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020