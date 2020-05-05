All big Turkish factories to resume operations as of May 11

All big Turkish factories to resume operations as of May 11Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 05-05-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 16:25 IST
All main Turkish factories will resume operations as of May 11, Industry Minister Mustafa Varank said on Tuesday, a day after President Tayyip Erdogan announced a normalization period to restart the economy following the coronavirus outbreak.
Turkey has about 130,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, but the country will start easing containment measures in May, June, and July amid a slowdown in the outbreak, Erdogan said on Monday.
- READ MORE ON:
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Turkey