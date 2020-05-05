Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: 13 new COVID-19 cases, total 192; 7 discharged

PTI | Noida | Updated: 05-05-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 17:20 IST
Noida: 13 new COVID-19 cases, total 192; 7 discharged

Thirteen people, including two healthcare workers and a baby, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, taking the total tally in the district to 192, officials said. Also, seven people, including a child, were discharged from hospitals after their successful treatment for COVID-19, as the number of cured people in the district reached 109, they said.

"A total of 52 reports have been received in the last 24 hours. Thirteen of them were positive and the rest were COVID-19 negative. The cumulative positive cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar are now 192," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. "So far, 102 of the 179 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 83 active cases in the district," he said.

The recovery rate of patients is 56.77 per cent, according to official statistics..

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Argentina's $65 bln debt revamp has 'proven difficult' -Guzman

Argentinas efforts to convince bondholders to accept a 65 billion debt restructuring proposal are proving tough work, the countrys economy minister told Reuters but said he had no plans to extend a Friday deadline for a deal.Argentina is at...

Meghalaya: Death toll due to consumption of wild mushrooms rises to 6

The death toll due to the consumption of wild mushrooms at a village near the India- Bangladesh border in Meghalaya rose to six as a 14-year-old girl succumbed at a hospital here, officials said on Tuesday. At least 18 persons of three fami...

German court's ECB bond buy ruling hits euro, bonds, stocks

The euro, southern government bonds, and European stocks lost ground on Tuesday after Germanys top court ruled that the Bundesbank must stop buying bonds under the European Central Banks stimulus scheme if the ECB cannot justify the purchas...

English cricket could lose 380 million pounds if entire season is wiped out: ECB

English cricket could lose as much as 380 million pounds if the entire season is wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ECB chief executive Tom Harrison has claimed. The projected loss takes into account the international as well as domest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020