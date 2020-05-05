Delhi BJP launches 'doctor helpline' to help people get expert advise on COVID-19-related issues

A 'doctor helpline', comprising of a panel of medical practitioners, was launched by the Delhi BJP on Tuesday to help people get expert advise on queries related to COVID-19. Launching the helpline through Facebook Live, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said over 30 doctors will be available for any consultation or queries related to COVID-19 over phone. The party also released phone numbers of the doctors in the panel. Two doctors for each of 14 BJP district units have been included in the panel.

For bigger districts like northwest Delhi, Keshavpuram and Outer Delhi, more than two doctors will answer queries of the people, Tiwari said. The helpline is another effort of Delhi BJP, which is already supplying cooked food and ration kits to lakhs of people, to contribute to the nation's fight against the pandemic, Tiwari said. The helpline will be coordinated by Delhi BJP's medical cell co-convener Dr Anil Goyal.