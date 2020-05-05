Cycling-Giro d'Italia to start on Oct. 3, Spanish Vuelta on Oct. 20 - UCI

Cycling's Giro d'Italia will start on Oct. 3 and the Spanish Vuelta will be held from Oct. 20, the International Cycling Union said on Tuesday as it published its revised calendar amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Milan-Sanremo will be held on Aug. 8, Liege-Bastogne-Liege on Oct. 4, the Tour des Flandres on Oct. 18, Paris-Roubaix on Oct. 25 and the Tour of Lombardy on Oct. 31.