Swimming-European Championships moved to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 19:55 IST
The European Aquatics Championships, which were scheduled to be held from May 11 to 24 in Budapest, have been pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the European governing body for aquatic sports (LEN) said on Tuesday. The championships, which include disciplines such as swimming, diving, open water swimming, and artistic synchronised swimming, had been provisionally delayed until late August but will now take place from May 10 to 23 next year.

"We believe it is realistic to hope that by May 2021 things will have returned to normal, hence allowing the organization of an exceptional event," LEN said in a statement http://www2.len.eu/?p=16788. The governing body also said it had cancelled the European water polo season including the 2019-2020 Water Polo Champions Leagues, the 2019-2020 Water Polo Euro League Women and the 2019-2020 Water Polo Euro Cup.

It said it planned to restart those competitions for the 2020-2021 season.

