Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democratic U.S. senators push for coronavirus aid to nonprofits

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 21:30 IST
Democratic U.S. senators push for coronavirus aid to nonprofits

Two Democratic U.S. senators said Tuesday they are pushing for financial assistance for nonprofits struggling to provide food, shelter and other aid to Americans coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senators Amy Klobuchar and Brian Schatz are preparing a yet-to-be-introduced bill giving the Treasury Department authority to distribute block grants to more than 1,000 state and local governments, which would in turn dispatch those grants to nonprofits with more than 500 employees. "We need to help charitable nonprofits keep their doors open, scale their invaluable services and provide opportunities for unemployed men and women," Klobuchar said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Congress has already allocated almost $3 trillion to salve the heavy economic hit of a pandemic that has killed more than 68,000 Americans and thrown more than 30 million out of work. There is at least one bipartisan bill to help large nonprofits in the House of Representatives, but Democrats pushing for the program will face resistance from Republicans who say their priority is businesses that want new protections from liability lawsuits related to the pandemic.

The goal of the Klobuchar-Schatz plan is to prevent nonprofits, which are facing declining donations just as demand for their services is skyrocketing, from having to lay off more of their own workers. The grants would cover wages of up to $50,000 for each nonprofit employee and also help unemployed people match up with nonprofits in need of more workers. These organizations provide food and housing aid, counseling, disability assistance and other services in the United States and abroad. They largely have been left out of coronavirus-response measures including a massive loan program aimed at small businesses.

With housing assistance needs rising, Habitat for Humanity nonetheless has had to lay off 10% of its U.S. paid workforce of over 600. "We've been through all kinds of natural and man-made disasters throughout the world, but we've never had our operations all hit at the same time," said Jonathan Reckford, chief executive of Habitat for Humanity International.

Because governments have required closings of non-essential businesses, Habitat for Humanity in the United States has had to suspend revenue-producing operations at its thrift stores. Kevin Washington, head of YMCA of the USA, said that if its membership facilities remain closed throughout the summer, "We could see lost revenue as high as $2.5 billion."

Washington added that some YMCA facilities have laid off up to 95 percent of their staffs.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

England men's team make 'significant donation' to NHS

The England mens team have made a significant donation to the National Health Service to help the fight against the coronavirus. Gareth Southgates squad have used match fees dating back to September 2018 to make the donation.The cash will g...

Norwegian Cruise Line flags doubts about its ability to stay afloat

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd , the worlds third-largest cruise operator, raised doubts about its ability to keep running as a business on Tuesday, the first in the sector to signal it may succumb to the coronavirus crisis. The company...

Children hospitalized in NYC due to mysterious illness linked with COVID-19

In a worrisome development, 15 children in New York, some of whom had coronavirus, have recently been hospitalized with a mysterious inflammatory syndrome, with doctors not yet fully aware of the spectrum of the disease. The New York City H...

COVID-19: Wipro to 'repurpose' Pune IT facility for 450-bed hospital

Maharashtras COVID-19 relief efforts received a shot in the arm on Tuesday, with IT major Wipro committing to convert one of its campuses at Pune into a 450-bed hospital. Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, accounting for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020