Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 59 to 3,520, slowdown continues

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 21:45 IST
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Turkey has risen by 59 in the last 24 hours to 3,520, Health Ministry data showed on Tuesday, as a slowdown in deaths and ICU patients continued.

The overall number of cases rose by 1,832 to 129,491, the data showed, the highest total outside Western Europe, the United States and Russia. A total of 73,285 people have so far recovered from the coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.

The number of tests conducted in Turkey in the past 24 hours stood at 33,283, increasing the total number of tests during the outbreak to more than 1.2 million.

