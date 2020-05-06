Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Arteta says clubs should focus on educating players on safety

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 08:39 IST
Soccer-Arteta says clubs should focus on educating players on safety

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Premier League clubs should focus on educating players about new coronavirus safety measures to ensure they hit the ground running when football gets the green light to resume. Professional soccer has been suspended since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 32,000 in the United Kingdom, the highest death toll in Europe.

The 20 Premier League clubs held a conference call last week to discuss plans for the resumption of training this month but deferred making a decision on resuming the season until the government gave the go-ahead. "The hardest thing is educating players and everybody involved at training grounds and on match days that this is different," Arteta, who was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on March 12, told Arsenal great Ian Wright on Twitter.

"We have to be strict with the protocols. Common sense will dictate when we can go to the next step ... we can't rush it. We're all aiming to play, we need to play, we are willing to play -- it's important for society and the economy," he added. "We have that responsibility. We have to be ready for whenever they say 'Go ahead, open that door' so we can hit the gas."

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 947 to 164,807 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 947 to 164,807, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.The reported death toll rose by 165 to 6,996, the tally showed. ...

Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad till May 31

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure CrPC will continue to be imposed in Ghaziabad district till May 31, according to District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey. According to a directive issued by the District Magistrates office, the ...

Around 800 people to work on construction project of Sarjeant Gallery

Construction starts today on the extension to Whanganuis Sarjeant Gallery funded by 12 million from the Provincial Growth Fund, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says.This morning, the mauri stone was laid by local iwi to r...

Employment rate shows economy’s strength heading into COVID-19

News that nearly 20,000 New Zealanders entered work in the first three months of the year shows the economys underlying strength heading into COVID-19, Finance Minister Grant Robertson says.Stats NZ reported today that the number of employe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020