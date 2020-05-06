Left Menu
Study focuses on 'loss of pleasure' in teen sleep

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2020 09:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 09:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Owing to increased screen time amid the COVID-19 self-isolation requirements there is a certain 'loss of pleasure' in sleep of teenagers that causes negative mood. A global study of more than 350,000 teens shows that this lack of sleep can affect mental health, causing anhedonia (or loss of pleasure), anxiety, anger and significantly increasing the risk of depression. The results just published in Sleep Medicine Reviews connects less sleep with a 55% increased chance of mood deficits and double the risk of reduced positive mood.

From Asia to Australia, New Zealand, Europe and North America, sleep clearly was a modifiable risk factor that can improve or depress mood in adolescents, says Flinders University sleep researcher Dr Michelle Short. "Sleep duration significantly predicts mood deficits on all mood states, including increased depression, anxiety, anger, negative affect and reduced positive affect," she said, with less sleep linked to an 83% higher chance or anger, 62% increased risk of depressed mood, and 41% higher risk of anxiety.

"Fortunately, there are many interventions individuals, family, the community and even public policy can encourage to maintain regular sleep in this at-risk population to reduce the likelihood of these problems spilling over into mental health issues needing clinical treatment," she says. The researchers also recommend increased parental/guardian regulation of sleep and technology use, delayed school starting times, and monitoring academic and other pressures such as out-of-hours tutoring do not impede sleep routine.

Dr Short says that "while positive mood doesn't get much attention, it is still clinically relevant as one of the key symptoms of depression in anhedonia (loss of pleasure)." "It is imperative that greater focus is given to sleep as for prevention and early intervention for mood deficits," the study concludes. (ANI)

