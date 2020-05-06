Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-FFA wants to complete A-League season by end of August - Djite

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 06-05-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 12:06 IST
Soccer-FFA wants to complete A-League season by end of August - Djite
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Football Federation Australia wants to resume the 2019-2020 A-League season towards the end of July and complete it before the end of August, Adelaide United's director of football Bruce Djite said on Wednesday. The A-League was brought to a halt in March because of the coronavirus outbreak with five rounds of the regular season and the championship playoffs left to play.

"My understanding is they want the season completed by the end of August," Djite told reporters in Adelaide on Wednesday. "So mathematically, three games a week and all the rest you could knock it out in four or five weeks. Then you work back from that and say you need at least four, five weeks training, so you're looking at late June, early July.

"But there's a lot of water to go under the bridge before that ... There's still a lot of unknowns." With the players laid off and mostly surviving on the government's JobKeeper coronavirus wage subsidy program, Djite said the FFA would need to sit down with their union to "nut out" details on pay before any training resumed.

"The boys aren't coming back to train on JobKeeper," he said. "Those discussions have to be had as a matter of urgency, so there's clarity from players' mindset and there's clarity for clubs in the financial management of what the cost is going to be.

"Because at the moment there are no revenues and we don't know what the cost base looks like to finish off the season." Social distancing measures have managed to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Australia to only a trickle of new cases each day and restrictions look set to be eased nationwide over the next week or two.

Some will remain, however, and one proposal being considered to complete the A-League season is gathering the teams into a central hub in Sydney and playing all the remaining matches behind closed doors there. "As a club, we are happy to do that, and the players are happy to do that, we just want to finish the season," said Djite.

"People are more comfortable now with jumping on a plane to New South Wales." Adelaide United will need a new manager before any action resumes after Gertjan Verbeek headed back home to the Netherlands in April before resigning last week.

The club's last four managers have been Europeans but Djite said they would be looking closer to home for Verbeek's replacement. "We want an Australian coach for next season," he said.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Ashok Malhotra thanks players for contributing towards ICA's initiative

Indian Cricketers Association ICA chief Ashok Malhotra thanked all the players who took part in the ICAs initiative to help former cricketers amid the coronavirus crisis. The initiative that ICA had started is proceeding well and there is g...

Govt increasing petrol-diesel prices unfair: Rahul Gandhi

Terming the rise in petrol and diesel prices as unfair, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said when the fight against COVID-19 is causing economic hardship to all, the government instead of reducing prices has raised them He demand...

China says will expand coronavirus funding if needed to support UN

China will expand its funding if needed to support the United Nations initiative to speed up the development of vaccines and treatment for COVID-19, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying did not give detai...

Scientists release app to track COVID-19 symptoms, inform users about hot spots

Scientists have developed an app that provides insights on COVID-19 hot spots, and the symptoms users must look out for, an advance that may aid public health officials in their efforts to contain the pandemic. According to the study, publi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020