Nakheel reduces some staff salaries by up to 50% - internal email

Nakheel reduces some staff salaries by up to 50% - internal emailReuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-05-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 13:06 IST
Dubai state developer Nakheel has cut salaries by up to 50% to help it weather the coronavirus pandemic, according to an internal email seen by Reuters. A Nakheel spokeswoman confirmed to Reuters that some wages were revised in April though did not say by how much.
Nakheel's long-serving Chief Executive Sanjay Manchanda stepped down on March 1 to pursue new opportunities, the spokeswoman also said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Dubai