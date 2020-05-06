Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain looks set to extend state of emergency after PM musters opposition support

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 15:46 IST
Spain looks set to extend state of emergency after PM musters opposition support

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez looks set to secure enough parliamentary votes on Wednesday to extend a state of emergency for two more weeks as the country relaxes a lockdown imposed to control one of the world's worst coronavirus outbreaks. The strict lockdown has brought the outbreak under control, with a daily death toll of 244 recorded on Wednesday - far below peaks of nearly 1,000 registered at the beginning of April. But it has devastated the economy and led to huge job losses.

The parliamentary wrangling on how to orchestrate the exit from the lockdown underlines the divisive political environment in a country that has faced four national elections in four years and where the government must battle for any backing. "Lifting the state of emergency would be a total, unpardonable mistake," Sanchez said in a parliamentary speech on Wednesday, adding that the billions in state aid to help businesses and individuals hit by the lockdown were released thanks to the emergency decree.

Sanchez's weak coalition government has secured the support of the regional Basque nationalist party PNV, in addition to the centre-right Ciudadanos party, which said it would back an extension. This guarantees enough votes to approve the decree despite losing the support of the opposition conservatives, the People's Party (PP). The state of emergency, which expires on Saturday, gives the government powers to control people's movement.

Small businesses such as hairdressers started to open this week with restrictions while Spaniards, under strict confinement since mid-March to control the outbreak that has killed nearly 26,000 people, are now allowed out of their houses for exercise. In a further move back to normality, soccer players from Barcelona FC will return to their training ground on Wednesday to undergo testing for the coronavirus as La Liga soccer clubs plan a return to action in June.

However, in a sign of how the lockdown has wreaked havoc on Spain's economy, service sector executives reported a further plunge in activity in April from March's record low as businesses shuttered and people stayed indoors. The economy shrunk by its biggest amount on record, 5.2%, in the first three months of 2020 due to the impact of the crisis. The government predicts the tourism-dependent economy could shrink as much as 9.2% this year.

The decree will be the fourth two-week extension to the state of emergency. (Additional reporting by Inti Landauro; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Any back-to-work questions? Consult the 'hygiene steward'

Returning to work after the coronavirus lockdown, you could find hygiene stewards on hand to ask after your health, tell you how to disinfect your mobile phone, or set up one-way traffic on the staircase. Denmarks ISS, one of the worlds big...

MCC to offer President Sangakkara's second term amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Marylebone Cricket Club MCC on Wednesday announced its decision to recommend former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara for a second term as president due to the disruptions caused by the COIVD-19 pandmic. The former wicketkeeper batsman...

Combating COVID-19: Nepal extends lockdown till May 18

Nepal on Wednesday decided to extend the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown by 10 more days till May 18. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting held at Prime Minister KP Sharma Olis residence in Baluwatar.Some measures to ease acc...

CashBean Stands United in the Battle Against COVID-19; Extends CSR Support to More Than 50,000 Indians

- Contributes INR 1 million to PM Cares Fund - Donates essential sanitation items to more than 50,000 Indians - CashBean management and employees across India come together and contribute to PM Cares Fund NEW DELHI, May 6, 2020 PRNewswir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020