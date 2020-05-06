Left Menu
Development News Edition

Can travel for treatment but can't return, cancer patient told; CMO intervenes

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-05-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 16:35 IST
Can travel for treatment but can't return, cancer patient told; CMO intervenes

A cancer patient in Rajasthan’s Jalore was left frustrated after being issued a permit that allowed him to travel to Ahmedabad for treatment while stating that he “cannot come back”. The matter was sorted out after the patient’s family approached the Chief Minister’s Office. The patient needed to travel amid the coronavirus lockdown from Jalore’s Bhinmal to Ahmedabad, a distance of about 250 km, for chemotherapy. Bhinmal SDM Avdhesh Meena later said the patient was initially given a one-way pass since the local administration was following a “standard format”. The one-way permit issued by the SDM was valid for nine hours, from 5 am to 2 pm, on May 5. The patient’s family had applied for the permission with treatment documents.

The SDM issued the pass on a format having an instruction at the bottom of the letter that “the permission is to go only and the traveller cannot come back. A case shall be registered under Section 188 of the IPC if the order is violated". The reason of travel was mentioned by hand as “for regular treatment and check-up of cancer”.

After the matter reached Chief Minister's Office in Jaipur, the district collector was directed to get the pass revised immediately, after which the required rectifications were made and a note was added that the travellers will have to go under 28-day home quarantine after they come back. The earlier condition was waived and the patient was allowed to return with a revised pass validity of two days.

The SDM said, “The pass was revised on the same day. Since it was on a standard format, the instruction was there.” Meanwhile, Jalore's Pravasi Rajasthani Friends Foundation president Shrawan Singh Rathore, who raised the issue with the CMO on behalf of the patient's family, demanded action against the officer on humanitarian grounds. “The family was already suffering and the officer showed insensitivity in dealing with the matter. They were very much anguished over the matter. I apprised the Chief Minister's Office and after the intervention of senior officers, the pass was revised,” he said.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK education tech firm expands online courses in India

A UK-based education technology company has announced plans to expand its online courses available across international schools in India from September. Pamoja said it will offer a range of new online Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge Internati...

Steve Carell says he agreed to ‘Space Force’ for its title

Hollywood star Steve Carell, who is reuniting with The Office producer Greg Daniels, says they decided to do the new Netflix show Space Force because they loved the title. In the upcoming comedy, Carell plays the role of a decorated pilot, ...

Turkey to resume football league on June 12: federation

Turkeys Super Lig will resume on June 12, the football federation said on Wednesday, after games were suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. We have taken the decision to resume the professional leagues on June 12, 13 and 1...

Rupee closes down by 9p at 75.72 against dollar on growth concerns

The rupee depreciated 9 paise to close at 75.72 against the US dollar on Wednesday due to growth concerns as a survey showed that the services sector contracted in April. Weakness in Asian currencies following Chinese yuan dropping by 0.6 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020