61 patients recovered from COVID-19 in Odisha so far

With one more patient recovering from coronavirus in Balasore on Wednesday, the number of recovered persons from COVID-19 now stands at 61 in the state, said the Health and Family Welfare Department on Wednesday. "One patient from Balasore has recovered and tested negative for COVID-19. The recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 61," said the state health department on Twitter.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 49,391, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday morning. This includes 33,514 active cases, and 1,694 deaths due to the infection so far.

However, 14,182 persons have been cured and discharged so far, according to the Health Ministry. One patient has migrated. (ANI)