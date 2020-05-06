Left Menu
Team of senior doctors may visit worst-hit Ahmedabad

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:52 IST
A team of three senior doctors from Mumbai and Delhi, including AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, is likely to visit Ahmedabad, which has recorded a higher COVID-19 death rate, the Gujarat government said on Wednesday. A request for sending a team of highly-experienced medical experts has been made by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to Union Hhome Minister Amit Shah in a letter, an official release said.

At 6.1 per cent, the COVID-19 death rate in Ahmedabad is almost double than the national average of around 3.3 per cent, according to officials. Ahmedabad has so far recorded 4,425 COVID-19 cases and 273 deaths.

"The top doctors of India will guide civil hospital staff in Ahmedabad for better treatment of critical patients and boost the morale of the team," the release said. Apart from Dr Guleria, Dr Rajesh Chawla of New Delhi Apollo Hospital in Delhi and noted pulmonologist Dr Rohit Pandit from Mumbai, are likely to be the part of the team, officials said.

The government has not announced the exact date of the visit by the doctors..

