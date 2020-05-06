Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany to ease lockdown as Merkel hails end of very first phase of pandemic

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 19:32 IST
Germany to ease lockdown as Merkel hails end of very first phase of pandemic

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday announced a range of steps agreed with Germany's 16 federal state leaders to ease the coronavirus lockdown, saying the first phase of the pandemic had passed, although there was still a long way to go.

"We are at a point where our goal of slowing the spread of the virus has been achieved and we have been able to protect our health system .. so it has been possible to discuss and agree on further easing measures," Merkel told reporters.

People from two households will be allowed to meet and more shops will open, provided hygiene measures are in place, but guidelines on keeping a distance of 1.5 metres and wearing mouth and nose masks on public transport remain.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Danish malls and restaurants to reopen next as virus lockdown eases

Danish shopping malls, cafes and restaurants will be allowed to open next Monday and older children will return to school in the second phase of Denmarks reopening from its coronavirus lockdown, under a government proposal set to be debated...

Players association questions Cricket Australia's financial warnings, backs staff after pay cuts

Cricket Australias warnings about its finances taking a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been questioned by the countrys players association which has said the games position remains positive. Last month, Cricket Australia CA had alrea...

Chinese envoy airs backing for WHO amid criticism from Trump

A senior Chinese diplomat expressed backing for the World Health Organisation on Wednesday, but said an invitation for the agencys experts to visit Wuhan to look into the origins of the coronavirus must wait until after the pandemic is beat...

Odisha reports second COVID-19 death; total cases rise to 185

A 77-year-old COVID-19 patient here has died while nine more people have tested positive for the disease in Odisha, taking the number of cases to 185 in the state, officials said on Wednesday. The septuagenarian was on ventilator since Apri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020