Soccer-Merkel says Bundesliga can restart in second half of May

Soccer-Merkel says Bundesliga can restart in second half of MayReuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 19:37 IST
Germany's Bundesliga soccer league can re-start in the second half of May following the coronavirus stoppage, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.
The announcement was made as part of an easing of lockdown measures. The Bundesliga has been on hold since mid-March because of the pandemic. The German Football League is due to decide on Thursday to decide on further details. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Alex Richardson)
