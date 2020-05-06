'Solidarity for action' platform launched in CAR to response against COVID-19

In the Central African Republic, civil society organizations have launched "Solidarity for action" —a platform created by associations of people living with HIV, sex workers and LGBTI organisations, TB and malaria activists, and human rights groups—to ensure mobilization and coordinated actions to reduce the vulnerability of these populations to COVID-19 and ensure continued access to HIV services, tuberculosis and malaria and respect for human rights in an unprecedented global crisis.

The creation of the platform was led by UNAIDS with support from UNICEF, IOM, UN Women and WHO. The platform will be funded by the Global Fund through the reprogramming of savings from the current grant.

(With Inputs from APO)