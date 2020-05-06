Singapore's health ministry confirms 788 new coronavirus cases, reports 2 additional deaths

Singapore's health ministry confirms 788 new coronavirus cases, reports 2 additional deathsReuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 20:42 IST
Singapore's health ministry on Wednesday confirmed 788 new coronavirus cases, taking the city-state's tally to 20,198. The health ministry also reported two more deaths, bringing the virus-related death toll in the island nation to 20.
Among the new cases, 11 are Singaporeans or permanent residents, while 759 are foreign workers living in dormitories in the city-state, which has among the highest number of coronavirus infections in Asia.
