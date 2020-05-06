Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha reports second COVID-19 death; total positive cases rise to 185

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 06-05-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 20:55 IST
Odisha reports second COVID-19 death; total positive cases rise to 185
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 77-year-old COVID-19 patient here has died while 185 more people have tested positive for the disease in Odisha, taking the number of cases to 185 in the state, officials said on Wednesday. The septuagenarian was on ventilator since April 30 at the KIMS COVID-19 Hospital here and breathed his last on Tuesday night, said Dr Jayant Panda, the spokesperson of the Health and Family Department.

The patient, a resident of Madhusudan Nagar here, had comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes and kidney ailments. His blood pressure was maintained and he had undergone one sitting of dialysis, the spokesperson said. "Unfortunately, he died at about 10.30 pm on Tuesday night despite all out efforts of the doctors," he said, appealing to people of the state to take special care of elderly persons who are suffering from other diseases as well.

The fresh cases have been reported from Jagatsinghpur (4), Jajpur (2) and one each from Gajam, Kendrapara and Balasore, the Information and Public Relations department said. Of the nine patients, five have returned from Surat in Gujarat while four others from West Bengal, a senior official said, adding that all of them were quarantined.

With the detection of the new cases, Jagatsinghpur became the latest inclusion in the list of coronavirus-hit districts in the state. Seventeen of the 30 districts of Odisha have reported coronavirus cases. In Jagatsinghpur, three patients belonged to one family in Naugaon area, the official said.

The Surat returnees who have tested positive for the disease are from Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur districts, while the patients in Jajpur, Balasore and Kendrapara have a travel history to West Bengal. All the nine people detected on Wednesday were males in the age group of 18 to 65 years, the official said.

The state now has 122 active cases, while 61 people have recovered from the disease and two died, he said. Jajpur district has reported the maximum number of cases at 55, followed by Bhubaneswar 47, Balasore 25, Bhadrak 21 and Sundergarh 12.

Four positive cases have been reported from Ganjam district, three cases from Kendrapara while two cases each have been detected in Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Keonjhar and Kalahandi, and one each in Puri, Dhenkanal, Deogarh and Koraput districts. The state government rushed a team consisting of Director of Family Welfare Bijay Kumar Panigrahi and RMRC-Bhubaneswar scientist Jaysingh Khatri to Ganjam to supervise surveillance and containment measures in the district, the official said.

The Health and Family Welfare Department in a notification said the dean and principal of MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur will be part of the team, besides some senior professors of medicine. AIIMS, Bhubaneswar has also sent two Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) comprising epidemiologists, microbiologists, and pulmonologists/medical specialists to red zones in Balasore and Bhadrak districts. Another team has been sent to Bolangir district as per the requirement of the state government, a spokesperson of the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar said.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court's Ginsburg takes part in arguments after treatment

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at 87 the U.S. Supreme Courts oldest member, took part on Wednesday in arguments in two cases a day after being hospitalized to undergo treatment for a benign gall bladder condition, the latest in a series of me...

Rajasthan reports 4 more COVID-19 fatality; death toll stands at 93, infection tally reaches 3,317

The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan increased to 93 with four more fatality reported on Wednesday, while 159 people tested positive for the disease, taking the total number of cases to 3,317 in the state, an official said. The state has 1...

Practice of nasal rinsing, gargling has potential of helping people fight against COVID-19

The practice of nasal rinsing and gargling with saline water has the potential of helping people fight against COVID-19, according to a report. The report in international health journal Lung India published on Tuesday points out the signif...

Petrol, diesel prices raised by nearly Rs 3 a litre in Chandigarh

Petrol and diesel prices in Chandigarh will go up by nearly Rs 3 per litre with the Union Territory administration announcing a hike in VAT on fuel by five per cent on Wednesday. The tax hike will generate an additional revenue of Rs 100 cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020