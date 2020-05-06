Fight against COVID-19 may get prolonged: Rajasthan Health Minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Wednesday said that the fight against coronavirus may get prolonged and people should make it a habit to take precautions against the deadly virus. It is difficult to say when will the disease end, he said, but it can be prevented from spreading if people follow the government guidelines such as wearing mask, washing hands repeatedly and following social-distancing norms. He said that keeping the country in a lockdown for a longer duration is not good for the economy and hence everybody's cooperation is required. Prevention is the only treatment for this disease, he said

The minister said that subsequent test reports of about 50 per cent of coronavirus patients in the state have come negative after treatment. He said of the 3,317 coronavirus cases reported in the state, 1,739 people have turned negative and 1,275 them are now discharged from hospitals. Sharma said the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, Jaipur, has become the first hospital in the state where two people have been treated with plasma therapy on a trial basis. Rajasthan has become the fourth state after Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi to have treated coronavirus patients through plasma therapy. He said the patients who are severely infected and are on ventilator or suffering from other chronic diseases can be treated with plasma therapy. He said that 10,500 tests are being conducted in the state daily and the capacity is being ramped up. He said that more than 1.40 lakh samples have been taken in the state so far

As many as 93 people have died in the state due to coronavirus.