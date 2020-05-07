IMF approves $739 mln in emergency pandemic relief funds for Kenya

IMF approves $739 mln in emergency pandemic relief funds for KenyaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2020 02:09 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 01:51 IST
The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said its executive board has approved $739 mln in emergency financing to help Kenya respond to the sudden economic shock caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The IMF said it was in close contact with Kenyan authorities and stood ready to provide policy advice and further support, as needed.
- READ MORE ON:
- International Monetary Fund
- Kenya