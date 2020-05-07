Brazil's Senate approves $10.5 billion aid package for states and cities

Brazil's Senate approves $10.5 billion aid package for states and citiesReuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 04:09 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 04:09 IST
Brazil's Senate approved on Wednesday a 60 billion-real ($10.5 billion) aid package for the nation's cities and states, which are facing higher social welfare costs and decreasing revenue amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The bill now goes to President Jair Bolsonaro for final approval.
($1 = 5.71 reais)
