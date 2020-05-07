Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's biggest states retain lockdown measures on Mother's Day

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 06:08 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 06:08 IST
Australia's biggest states retain lockdown measures on Mother's Day

Australia's two most populous states on Thursday refused to allow a one-day reprieve from strict limits on personal movement for Mother's Day this weekend, even as the country's rate of new coronavirus cases remains low.

The premiers of New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria said the states' roughly 10 million residents, 40% of the country's population, would have to stick to existing restrictions on movement on Mother's Day, which is celebrated nationally on Sunday. "Whilst national cabinet is considering easing some restrictions from Friday in terms of the national guidelines, I doubt very much that NSW will be in a position to implement anything before Mother's Day," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters on Thursday.

"We will be able to visit them, two adults and children at any one time, and of course that can happen multiple times a day as long as everybody is careful." The federal government is expected to say if it will relax "social distancing" measures on Friday after a meeting of the emergency cabinet formed to deal with the crisis, which includes state leaders.

Queensland state has already broken away to announce it will ease restrictions to allow home visits of up to five adults on Mother's Day. NSW, which is home to around half the country's around 6,900 COVID-19 cases, recently eased a stay-at-home order to allow social visits in groups of up to two.

Australia has reported just under 100 coronavirus-related deaths. "The best present that you can provide for your mother is to keep her safe," Tasmanian premier Peter Gutwein told reporters, confirming his state would also retain the social distancing guidlines.

There were 20 new infections reported from four states on Thursday, the bulk linked to an outbreak at a meat processing plant. The rate could rise as other states and territories report during the day. "The last thing we want to do is to ease off any of those restrictions without a sense of confidence that we are truly on top of this," Victorian premier Daniel Andrews told a news conference. "Nobody is enjoying these settings, I understand that."

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's biggest states retain lockdown measures on Mother's Day

Australias two most populous states on Thursday refused to allow a one-day reprieve from strict limits on personal movement for Mothers Day this weekend, even as the countrys rate of new coronavirus cases remains low. The premiers of New So...

UNICEF calls to maintain health services for women, newborns amid COVID crisis

The UN Childrens Fund UNICEF estimates that 116 million babies have been born since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and on Thursday called for governments to maintain life-saving services for pregnant women and newborns that are under i...

Iraq lawmakers approve government of Prime Minister-designate Kadhimi

Iraqi lawmakers approved a new government on Wednesday after six months without one as parties squabbled until the last minute over Cabinet seats in backroom deals. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Iraqs intelligence chief and a former jo...

American families adopted 241 Indian kids in 2019: Report

American families adopted 241 Indian kids in 2019, an official US report said on Wednesday. In fiscal 2019, consular officers issued 2,971 immigrant visas to children adopted abroad 2,677 or to be adopted in the United States 294 by America...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020