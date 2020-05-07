Equinor suspends 2020 output guidance amid global oil cutbacks

Equinor suspends 2020 output guidance amid global oil cutbacksReuters | Oslo | Updated: 07-05-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 10:25 IST
Equinor has suspended its 2020 oil and gas output guidance due to government-imposed curtailments amid a glut of supply, the Norwegian energy firm said on Thursday.
With operations from the North Sea to Africa, the Americas and Asia, Equinor had expected 7% output growth this year before Norway, Brazil and others joined OPEC+ in ordering curtailments amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to $2.05 billion in the first quarter from $4.19 billion in the same period of 2019. A poll of 29 analysts compiled by Equinor had forecast adjusted EBIT of $2.0 billion.
