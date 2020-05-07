Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air France job cuts set to test CEO Smith's consensual style

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-05-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 10:45 IST
Air France job cuts set to test CEO Smith's consensual style
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Air France-KLM is opening talks with its French unions on workforce cuts, Chief Executive Ben Smith told Reuters, as the airline group warned of mounting losses with no clear end in sight to the coronavirus crisis.

Air France has scheduled a strategic workforce planning meeting in June to discuss capacity cuts and their consequences for staffing, Smith said in an interview as the group's quarterly results offered a foretaste of the pandemic's impact. The meeting, known by its French acronym GPEC, often prefigures significant redundancy plans. Smith did not elaborate on the size of likely cutbacks but said the company had "already identified" opportunities for voluntary layoffs.

Air France-KLM has long trailed the profitability of European rivals Lufthansa and British Airways parent IAG. But under Smith, who joined in 2018 from Air Canada, the Franco-Dutch group had struck productivity deals with its French pilots and begun to cut unit costs, a key aviation metric.

Unions have praised Smith's transparency. But cuts required to survive the coronavirus may yet test his approach and the labor peace it ushered in, after years of industrial action that culminated in the abrupt resignation of his predecessor. "So far he has done OK at keeping the unions onside," aviation consultant John Strickland said. "The question is whether he can build on that and convince them to go as far as possible."

Competitors are moving faster to reduce the workforce in the face of a travel slump that many now expect to last years. British Airways, Ryanair and Virgin Atlantic have announced 18,000 job cuts between them. Besides its powerful unions, Air France-KLM must answer to the French and Dutch governments, which each own close to 14% of the group and have pledged up to 11 billion euros ($11.88 billion) in rescue aid. Air France employs some 45,000 workers to KLM's 35,000.

CEO Smith said the French airline's relatively high average staff age would allow it to make the necessary cuts through voluntary redundancy plans, without announcing numbers up-front. "There are a lot of people that are close to retirement, so we have that advantage," he said. "In France, you go to the GPEC, you explain the situation, you negotiate it with the unions and you put it into place - you don't just come out and say, 'I want to cut a thousand jobs.'"

Within months the Air France-KLM boss will present an updated strategy expected to accelerate the expansion of low-cost division Transavia and shrink Air France's money-losing domestic network, which lost 200 million euros last year. "Ninety-five percent of the domestic routes do not make money," Smith said in his interview.

Structural fleet capacity will be cut by 20% by next year, the group said in its quarterly results announcement - offering a possible hint at the approximate scale of staff reductions. Additional potential savings come from a combined fleet that includes dozens of older planes that could be withdrawn from service at little cost, Smith said.

The group also has "a higher percentage of leased aircraft, which by default gives us more flexibility," he added. "There's no writedown on a leased airplane." ($1 = 0.9261 euros)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss govt expects unemployment payouts to triple to 20 billion francs

The Swiss government expects the cost of unemployment benefits and short-time working compensation caused by the coronavirus crisis to rise to around 20 billion Swiss francs 20.51 billion this year from 6 to 7 billion francs normally, an of...

Lab-grown mini human organs may play key role in COVID-19 drug development: Scientists

An emerging technology that uses lab-grown tiny human organs to study viral diseases can accelerate research on the novel coronavirus, and pave the way for new COVID-19 therapies, leading scientists say. Organoids, are lab-grown organs, whi...

EU ambassador to China says rising Sino-U.S. tensions not helpful

Rising Sino-U.S. tension is problematic and undermines the broad multinational cooperation needed to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the European Unions ambassador to China said on Thursday. Nicolas Chapuis told reporters during a brief...

BRIEF-Pulling BT dividend was a 'tough but necessary' decision - CEO

Bt CEO SAYS CORONAVIRUS HAS PUT COMPANYS CENTRAL ROLE IN UK INTO SHARPEST FOCUS IN ITS HISTORY CEO SAYS DIVIDEND DECiSION WAS TOUGH BUT NECESSARY IN ORDER TO FUND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT CEO SAYS NO CHANGE ON CONTENT STRATEGY CFO SAYS H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020