Second coronavirus possible in Germany before autumn - RKI

Second coronavirus possible in Germany before autumn - RKIReuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-05-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 14:13 IST
A senior German health official warned on Thursday there could be a second coronavirus wave before autumn depending on people's behaviour, just as the country is opening up its economy again.
Case numbers are falling but this is not an all-clear signal, Lars Schaade, Vice President of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, said at a news conference.
