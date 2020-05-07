Soccer-Bundesliga season to resume on May 16 -German Football League

Soccer-Bundesliga season to resume on May 16 -German Football LeagueReuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-05-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 17:12 IST
Germany's Bundesliga season will restart on May 16, the German Football League (DFL) said on Thursday, becoming the first European league to resume amid the coronavirus epidemic.
The DFL said the season would resume under the terms of a strict health protocol that bans fans from the stadium.
