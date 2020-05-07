COVID-19 deaths in Sweden pass 3,000 - Public Health Agency

COVID-19 deaths in Sweden pass 3,000 - Public Health AgencyReuters | Stockholm | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 17:39 IST
Deaths in Sweden from COVID-19 passed 3,000 on Thursday, the Public Health Agency said, far more than in neighboring Nordic countries. The official death toll has now reached 3,040, up from 2,941 on Wednesday.
Sweden has taken a softer approach to fighting the coronavirus, leaving most schools, shops, and restaurants open and relying on voluntary measures focused on social distancing and good hygiene. Deaths in Sweden have been far higher relative to the size of the population than in Denmark, Norway, and Finland, where authorities have taken a stricter approach. But they have been lower than in Britain, France, and Spain, where there have also been lockdowns.
