Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU envoy says removal of phrase in op-ed in China newspaper 'regrettable'

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-05-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:28 IST
EU envoy says removal of phrase in op-ed in China newspaper 'regrettable'
EU Ambassador to China Nicolas Chapuis (file photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@nicolaschapuis)

The European Union ambassador to China said on Thursday it was "regrettable" that part of an opinion piece co-authored by 27 European ambassadors and published in the official China Daily had been removed before publication. A comparison between the original op-ed uploaded onto the EU embassy website and the one published on Tuesday by the China Daily showed that in a sentence beginning, "But the outbreak of the coronavirus", the words that followed - "in China, and its subsequent spread to the rest of the world over the past three months" - were removed.

"It is regrettable that part of the sentence about the spread of the virus has been edited," EU Ambassador to China Nicolas Chapuis told reporters at a briefing. The China Daily could not immediately be reached for comment.

The EU ambassadors had submitted the opinion piece to mark the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the EU and China. The full version appears on the websites of EU embassies to China, including on that of the French embassy. Chapuis refused to comment on why the words may have been taken out. A senior EU diplomat told Reuters that the change arose from censorship by Chinese authorities but that individual EU ambassadors were not properly consulted about whether to go ahead with publication in The China Daily, despite censors.

The European Commission, the EU executive, defended the decision by the EU delegation to Beijing on Thursday. "The EU delegation decided nevertheless to proceed with the publication of the op-ed with considerable reluctance as it was considered important to communicate on key EU policies," the Commission said in its daily news briefing in Brussels.

The Commission said the opinion piece, although censored, still made clear the EU's concerns on human rights in China, as well as the EU's views on climate change policies and on the response to the coronavirus pandemic. China is locked in a war of words with the United States over the outbreak, including its origin, which has been traced to a seafood market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Beijing has also sought to pressure the EU not to publish what Brussels has said was Chinese disinformation online about the coronavirus, according to diplomatic correspondence seen by Reuters in April.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli parliament nominates Netanyahu to form new government

The Israeli parliament formally nominated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to form a new coalition government despite his upcoming trial on corruption charges, bringing him closer to a fifth term after more than a year of polit...

18 new COVID-19 cases reported in J-K

Samples of 3,429 people were collected for COVID-19 in which 18 have tested positive, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Planning said on Thursday.After the new cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 79...

Khalilzad meets Jainshankar, Doval, provides update on US peace efforts in Afghanistan

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad on Thursday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor NSA Ajit Doval and provided an update on the US peace and reconciliati...

La Liga's expansion plans in India could slow down due to pandemic: Country's in-charge Cachaza

The COVID-19 pandemic could affect La Ligas expansion plans in India, the leagues in-charge of the vibrant Asian market said on Thursday, as the Spanish football behemoth desperately looks to steer clear of a jaw-dropping Rs 80,000 crore lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020