IMF approved $18 bln in 50 requests for emergency pandemic aid - spokesman

IMF approved $18 bln in 50 requests for emergency pandemic aid - spokesmanReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 19:47 IST
The International Monetary Fund has approved requests for emergency pandemic aid from 50 of its 189 members for a total of about $18 billion, and is continuing to work quickly through the remaining 50-plus requests, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said. The IMF's executive board would consider a request from Egypt for both emergency financing and a stand-by lending arrangement on May 11, Rice told reporters during an online briefing.
Rice did not name all the countries that still have requests pending, but, in answer to questions, said the Fund's staff were currently considering requests from Sri Lanka, South Africa and Zambia.
