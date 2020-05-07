India's COVID-19 fatality rate 3.3%, total cases rise to 52,952

India's fatality rate of COVID-19 patients is 3.3 per cent and recovery rate 28.83 per cent but the number of cases rose by a steep 3561 taking the total count beyond the 50,000 mark to 52,952. Of the total number of cases, 35,902 are active cases, 15,266 cured or discharged and 1,783 persons have died.

While 3561 new confirmed cases have been added since yesterday, 1084 patients have been cured. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday held a meeting today with Health Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, and senior officials from both Centre and the states to review the situation, actions being taken and preparedness for management of COVID-19.

He said that as on May 7, a total of 52,952 cases have been reported from the country. He noted that in comparison to other countries, India is in a better condition as the fatality rate is 3.3 per cent and recovery rate is 28.83 per cent.

The minister said that 4.8 per cent patients in ICU, 1.1 per cent on ventilators and 3.3 per cent on oxygen support of the active cases. The testing capacity has increased in the country and it is 95,000 tests per day. Cumulatively, 13,57,442 tests have been done so far for COVID-19.

There are 180 districts with no new cases in less than 7 days, 180 districts with no new cases in 7-13 days, 164 districts which have not had any new case in 14-20 days and 136 districts with no new cases since the last 21-28 days. In view of the increase in the number of migrant labour expected to reach their native states in the days to come, Harsh Vardhan noted that robust strategy and mechanism need to be drawn up for their testing, quarantine, and treatment of the positive cases.

States were also informed that helpline number 104 in addition to 1075 can be used for grievance redress for non-COVID essential services. They were advised to take adequate measures for prevention of vector diseases.

AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that as per the modeling data and the way India's COVID-19 cases are increasing, it is likely that peak can come in June and July. Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of cases in the country at 16,758 followed by Gujarat (6,625) and Delhi (5,532).

No new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Kerala on Thursday and the total number of active cases stands at 25. The Union Health Minister and Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik jointly launched clinical research studies on Ayurveda interventions as an add-on to standard care to COVID 19 situation and AyushSanjivani application.

Vice President and Chairman Rajya Sabha M. Venkaiah Naidu held a meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and discussed the situation regarding COVID-19 disease in the country and role being played by members of Parliament. Naidu and Birla also discussed the issue of feasibility of various committees of Parliament holding their meetings at the earliest in the prevailing situation. They felt that if the situation does not allow regular conventional meetings of the committees in the near future, alternative means of enabling such meetings may be explored.

Here's a quick read on the COVID-19 related updates: 1.The Ministry of Defence on Thursday informed that Armed Forces have kept in readiness six quarantine facilities that can accommodate up to 2,100 Indians who are being evacuated from different countries in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

2. The first repatriation flight took off from Kochi in Kerala for Abu Dhabi on Thursday afternoon, marking the Indian government's biggest repatriation operation of Indian nationals stranded in the Gulf countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.3. On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the frontline workers who are putting their lives on the line in the fight against COVID-19 and drew a similarity between their contribution and Lord Buddha's teachings. 4. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has joined hands with the India Post for the delivery of kits from its 16 regional depots to 200 additional labs designated for COVID-19 testing across the country.

5. The National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) has prepared a 'Compendium of Indian Technologies for Combating COVID-19 (Tracing, Testing and Treating)'. This concise but detailed compendium will serve as a ready-reference for the policymakers, industries, entrepreneurs, startups, MSMEs, research scholars, scientists, and others in the country. 6. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a COVID-19 review meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees that monitor the coronavirus situation in the state.

7. The clinical trials of Ayush medicines on health workers and those working in COVID-19 high-risk areas began today. 8. Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar held a webinar with the Central Trade Union Organizations (CTUOs) to discuss the emergent situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic and to minimize its impact on the workers and on the economy.9. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on Thursday issued advisories in 10 regional languages besides English and Hindi for the stakeholders involved in fisheries and aquaculture sectors, on how to tackle the issues arising out of the coronavirus infection.

0. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari held meeting with the members of Fragrances and Flavours Association of India on impact of COVID-19 on startup eco system and MSMEs. He suggested to fragrances and flavours industry to focus on domestic production of products. (ANI)