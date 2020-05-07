Kremlin says Trump offered to send coronavirus medical aid to Russia

Kremlin says Trump offered to send coronavirus medical aid to RussiaReuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-05-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 20:59 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump offered during a phone call on Thursday with Russia's President Vladimir Putin to send medical aid to Moscow to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
In a readout of the phone call, the Kremlin said the two presidents had also discussed global oil markets, noting their support for last month's output deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, something they said had helped stabilise oil prices.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Vladimir Putin
- Kremlin
- Russia
- Moscow
- OPEC
ALSO READ
Kremlin says groundless allegations about coronavirus' artificial origin are unacceptable
Kremlin: too early to react to weak oil, let's wait for OPEC+ deal impact
India studying President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily halting immigration into the US for 60 days: Govt sources.
Coronavirus cases in Russia fall for third day, Kremlin says situation still tense
Journalists at prominent Russian business newspaper complain of pro-Kremlin censorship