Left Menu
Development News Edition

French PM does not rule out re-imposing lockdown if necessary

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-05-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 21:17 IST
French PM does not rule out re-imposing lockdown if necessary

French Prime Edouard Philippe said on Thursday that the government will reinforce the national lockdown it is partially lifting on Monday if the spread of the new coronavirus acclerates again. "We have always said that we would rather not have to, if possible, resort to that (a new lockdown) but also that, in the event that there was no other option, we would not rule it out," Philippe told a televised news conference.

"The timing of this type of measure would depend on the speed of circulation of the disease and on other factors." France is ready to start unwinding its coronavirus lockdown as planned, the prime minister said earlier in the news conference, although some regions including the Paris area where the disease is still circulating will keep some restrictions.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

AITUC demands inquiry into Vizag gas leak, compensation for victims

The All India Trade Union Congress AITUC on Thursday demanded an inquiry into the Vishakhapatnam gas leak and stringent action against the guilty. The union also demanded compensation for victims of the accident. Gas leaked from a chemi...

72 inmates, 7 staff of Mumbai jail test positive for COVID-19

As many as 72 inmates and seven officials from Arthur Road jail in Mumbai have contracted coronavirus, prison authorities said on Thursday. The inmates who have tested positive would be shifted to G T Hospital and St George Hospital in the...

Order posting teachers at liquor shops for monitoring canceled

The administration in Maharashtras Akola district on Thursday canceled the decision to post-college teachers at liquor shops to ensure social distancing following protests by their union. After the government allowed reopening of liquor sho...

Euro zone yields steady as market digests huge bond sales

Euro zone bond yields were mostly steady on Thursday after a hefty sell-off a day earlier as issuance volumes and a German court ruling targeting an ECB bond purchase programme remained in focus. Spain sold 7.11 billion euros and France 11 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020