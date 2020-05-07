Left Menu
Self-discipline sole antidote so far to Covid-19, adopt it for good: UP CM

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-05-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 21:53 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stressed upon the importance of self-discipline during the epidemic and urged everyone to adhere to it forever. “Society is the real companion during crisis and by helping each other, solution could be found for the biggest of problems. Self discipline is most important during these times of epidemic and we need to adopt it forever,” Adityanath said during a video-conference Buddhist monks on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

“Everyone is well aware of the sensitivity of the global epidemic of the coronavirus. Unless there is a vaccine or a drug for treatment to prevent this epidemic, there are only two measures to control it – the lockdown and social distancing,” he said. The chief minister said the whole world today is affected by coronavirus. With many powerful countries, including the USA feeling helpless.

“Many powerful countries, including America, are feeling helpless during this epidemic. Due to the timely and visionary decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been able to prevent the spread of the corona infection,” he said. Adityanath said India, the land of Buddha, has been able to protect itself, despite 2.5 lakh people having died so far across the world. He said the prime minister has announced ‘Garib Kalayan’ scheme, under which 80 crore people are getting various benefits of government schemes.

“Arrangements have been made for providing food grains and maintenance allowance to the poor at state government level,” he said. Talking of the state government efforts in bringing state natives, stuck up elsewhere in the country, back to their homes, Adityanath said, “The government has succeeded in bringing back seven lakh labourers to Uttar Pradesh since March 1. From May 4, the government has made provisions to bring workers living in other states by 46 trains and this process is continuing.” The state government has also succeeded in sending students to their homes from Kota in Rajasthan and Allahabad, he added. He said that the government has also built shelter homes for the workers returning from other states.

Talking of ramping up anti-Covid healthcare structure in the state, he said the government has prepared 50,000 beds in hospitals to fight the pandemic. Its number will reach one lakh by May end, he added.

While speaking to the chief minister, the International Buddhist Research Institute’s president Bhadant Shanti Mitra said during this global epidemic, we should help the government in all possible ways by building unity at our level. Other Buddhist monks too shared their thoughts with the chief minister on the occasion.

