5 hospital staffers among 10 new patients, COVID-19 cases cross 200-mark in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

Ten more people, including five staffers of two private hospitals, have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 202, officials said on Thursday. No patient was discharged on Thursday and the number of those cured stood at 109, leaving 93 active cases in the district, the officials said.

"Total 124 reports have been received in the last 24 hours. Ten of them were positive and the rest were negative for COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar are now 202," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. Three housekeeping staff from Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida besides a nurse and an attendant from Felix Hospital in Noida have tested positive for the virus, the officials said. Among other patients are a 55-year-old man from Sector 15 and a 17-year-old teenager from Sector 8 – both in Noida, the officials said.

Also, a four-year-old girl, and a 15-year-old female teenager and 33-year-old woman in Greater Noida's Nat Madiya village tested positive for infection on Thursday, they added. "So far, 109 of the 202 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 93 active cases in the district," the surveillance officer said. The recovery rate of patients is 53.96 per cent, according to official statistics. According to officials, so far 3,854 samples have been collected for COVID-19 test in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while 366 people are currently under institutional quarantine..