Left Menu
Development News Edition

France, favourite vacation destination for so many, looks inwards to save summer

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 23:12 IST
France, favourite vacation destination for so many, looks inwards to save summer

The sweeping Atlantic bay in La Baule-Escoublac should be filling up with holidaymakers taking advantage of a series of long weekends in May. Instead the only activity is a bulldozer and excavator reshaping the shoreline.

With France under lockdown, tables and chairs lie stacked on the outdoor terraces of beachfront restaurants in the western resort town as their owners plan how to reconfigure seating to respect coronavirus social distancing rules once the government says they can re-open. La Baule-Escoublac is a ghost town. It offers a snapshot of the financial uncertainty facing the tourism industry in France even as it and other European nations start winding down their restrictions on public life.

Nearly 90 million foreign tourists visited France in 2018, making it the most visited country in the world, according to government data. Tourism accounts for about 7% of France's 2.3 trillion euro ($2.48 trillion) economy. "We're not used to seeing the beach like this. The quicker things pick up the better," said Pierre Guillou, who manages the waterfront restaurant Les Fils a Maman.

Guillot's problems extend beyond when the beach will open. He wants to know who will be able to visit the resort's cafes, restaurants and shops. Across Europe, countries are grappling with just how much freedom of movement to restore, both across borders and internally.

France begins easing its lockdown from Monday but will initially impose a 100-km (60-mile) travel restriction on people inside "red zone" COVID-19 hotspots, including the greater Paris region, unless it is for an urgent family or work-related reason. There will also be a compulsory two-week quarantine for travellers - whether French or foreigners - arriving in the country from outside the European Union's Schengen open-border area and the United Kingdom.

President Emmanuel Macron has told the French they should holiday in France. "We're going to limit big international trips, even during the summer holidays. We will stay amongst Europeans, but perhaps we will have to restrict that further still," the president said this week.

NEW ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS EU policy on reopening borders remains disjointed. For example in neighbouring Italy, the outbreak's early epicentre in Europe, anyone arriving from abroad currently faces a fortnight in quarantine unless on a short business trip.

It all leaves Parisians in the dark over whether they will be able to decamp to the Riviera, the Dutch uncertain if they can drive their motorhomes to Spain and British unsure if they can hop the Channel and spread around France this summer. France's Dordogne area, a favourite with Britons, is not banking on anybody coming from very far away. So far this year, the region has already lost an estimated 93 million euros in tourism revenues, according to the Dordogne tourist board.

"We're going to lose our foreign clientele this year," said Christophe Gravier, director of the Dordogne tourism board. He may also lose French clients if curbs persist, with those from Paris and its surrounds accounting for the single largest group. Gravier has torn up his old 400,000 euro advertising plan, scrapping a nationwide campaign and focusing on the southwestern region of Nouvelle-Aquitaine in which the Dordogne is located.

"We have no means of knowing what the government will decide later, he said, referring to the travel restrictions. "Our challenge is to raise the attractiveness of the Dordogne locally. ($1 = 0.9284 euros)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Albania sticks to re-opening plan due to few virus cases

Albania will let shopping centres and services start work and drivers travel without permission from Monday due to the low number of infections with the new coronavirus after Thursday marked the ninth day without any deaths, officials said....

Spain steps gingerly towards normality, but Madrid and Barcelona may lag

Spain weighed up further steps on Thursday to bring life back to normal as the coronavirus epidemic ebbed, but the capital Madrid and the city of Barcelona could remain under tight restrictions for the time being.Both cities and their surro...

Britons applaud coronavirus carers as PM Johnson prepares to ease lockdown

Britons joined in a weekly nationwide round of applause on Thursday to pay tribute to care workers and hospital staff for the last time before lockdown measures are slightly eased. People across the United Kingdom have been cheering, bangin...

U.S. House panel calls March screening of travelers from Italy, South Korea ineffective

The Trump administration failed to conduct effective coronavirus screenings of airline passengers entering the United States from Italy and South Korea in early March, when cases of the virus were multiplying, a U.S. House of Representative...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020