Left Menu
Development News Edition

Never had it so bad? Plague, weather and war did worse to the UK economy

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-05-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 23:21 IST
Never had it so bad? Plague, weather and war did worse to the UK economy

For anyone pondering how the coronavirus outbreak is about to deliver the British economy's worst year in modern history, only a handful of things have wrought such severe and sudden damage in the past: weather, war and pestilence.

The Bank of England on Thursday put forward an "illustrative scenario" that saw a plunge in output of 14% in 2020 - albeit followed by 15% bounce-back in 2021 - the worst hit to the economy in more than 300 years. "You are reaching back to the 18th-century data for a drastic fall like that," said Stephen Broadberry, professor of economic history at Oxford, who helped the Bank of England compile economic data covering the past millennium.

Two very bad years stand out in Britain: 1706, a year of weak harvests and weak trade, when the economy contracted by around 15%, and 1709, the year of the "Great Frost", when the economy shrank by 13%. The probable cause? The weather, according to Broadberry.

HUNGER "Weather-related activity is much more important in a poor economy where most activity is about getting the food on the table; bad weather hits the crops," he said.

"When we go to the early 18th century we have to bear in mind that Britain is a relatively poor country - this is before the Industrial Revolution - and economic activity is dominated by feeding, clothing and housing the population and these are activities that are much more sensitive to the weather." The wheat harvest plummeted in 1709. Famine in many European countries followed, against the background of what was then the most expensive war in history.

WAR The War of the Spanish Succession, from 1701-1714, triggered by anxiety over the ambitions of Louis XIV of France, had monetary and economic consequences across Europe, disrupting the supply of silver from the Americas and trade in general.

"What is disrupting the British economy and the economy of much of Europe at this time is the background of unprecedented warfare," said Linda Colley, professor of history at Princeton University. "There are some interesting analogies with the present time," said Colley, who cast Britain in the early 18th century as a divided country squabbling about everything from Europe, religion and politics to money, taxes and Scotland.

So the hit from the novel coronavirus looks to be the worst since then. "There has been this unusually large period of 300 years during which the British economy has not suffered such major disasters and that is very uncommon," said Albrecht Ritschl, professor of economic history at the London School of Economics.

"The really interesting question is: why was Britain so sheltered from later shocks - why that exceptionalism?" said Ritschl. "One of the reasons could be Britain's position as the dominant world trader - it was almost perfectly diversified." PESTILENCE

Besides war or the weather prompting harvest failures in pre-industrial societies, the other economic battering ram is pestilence. One catastrophic event stands out in European history: the plague that killed tens of millions in the 14th century and led to vast economic changes. Historians are still arguing about how many people in Europe perished.

"The plague lasts about a century because it keeps coming back," said Broadberry. "Within the first three years, you have lost a third of the population - and then it keeps coming back." "The impact was absolutely enormous: if you survived, it was a bit like winning the lottery. Wiping out a third of population, but the amount of land and capital was unchanged, so each survivor had more capital and land. Real wages went up and, in the case of Britain, they stayed up."

Another disaster is the 1918-19 influenza pandemic, which led to a vast loss of economic output. In the United Kingdom, it killed around 228,000 people, according to patchy data. Such is the impact of the coronavirus - so called because it looked like a solar corona to the British researchers who in 1968 discovered the virus family in humans - that it is even changing the way historians view the past.

"We had this post-World War One recession and we all blamed it on monetary causes - the attempt to unwind wartime inflation and go back to the Gold Standard - but now we will probably have to rewrite history and say it was not money but really the Spanish flu," said Ritschl.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Albania sticks to re-opening plan due to few virus cases

Albania will let shopping centres and services start work and drivers travel without permission from Monday due to the low number of infections with the new coronavirus after Thursday marked the ninth day without any deaths, officials said....

Spain steps gingerly towards normality, but Madrid and Barcelona may lag

Spain weighed up further steps on Thursday to bring life back to normal as the coronavirus epidemic ebbed, but the capital Madrid and the city of Barcelona could remain under tight restrictions for the time being.Both cities and their surro...

Britons applaud coronavirus carers as PM Johnson prepares to ease lockdown

Britons joined in a weekly nationwide round of applause on Thursday to pay tribute to care workers and hospital staff for the last time before lockdown measures are slightly eased. People across the United Kingdom have been cheering, bangin...

U.S. House panel calls March screening of travelers from Italy, South Korea ineffective

The Trump administration failed to conduct effective coronavirus screenings of airline passengers entering the United States from Italy and South Korea in early March, when cases of the virus were multiplying, a U.S. House of Representative...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020