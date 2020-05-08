Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby League-NRL players 'stood down' for refusing flu jab

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 08-05-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 12:50 IST
Rugby League-NRL players 'stood down' for refusing flu jab
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

Three players from Australia's National Rugby League were stood down on Friday for refusing to have flu vaccinations after the intervention of Queensland state's top medical officer. The NRL, which suspended its 2020 season in March at the start of the coronavirus outbreak, is planning to resume matches behind closed doors on May 28 and had asked players to have the flu shots as part of biosecurity protocols.

Three players at the Gold Coast Titans club in the south of Queensland were among those who refused and the state's Chief Health Officer, Jeannette Young, said on Friday they had been stood down. "I've had a discussion with (the NRL) this morning and they've stood down those three players at the moment until we work out what it means," she told reporters.

"They'll be coming back to me about those three individual players. But remember that's three players out of three teams so we'll work that one through." One of the players, hooker Nathan Peats, said on Twitter that a bad experience with a flu jab earlier in his career was behind his refusal and that he would now comply.

"I've spoken to the club and will get the jab this afternoon," he wrote. "I had the option to say yes or no and I chose no for that reason. If I knew it would blow up, I would have said yes straight away." The Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) announced on Thursday that players would be permitted to train and play despite not having a vaccination by signing a waiver.

Titans forward Bryce Cartwright had signed the waiver after earlier in the week indicating he would refuse to be vaccinated. "I stand for the freedom to decide what goes into our bodies," he posted on Twitter. "I won't be bullied into making decisions that could impact my health and the health of my family."

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday reiterated his stance that players should have to have vaccinations to play but said it was a decision that would not be taken at the national level. "Ultimately the states and territories have to determine what the health requirements are as they apply to the NRL," he told a news conference.

"If they were to be insisting on that, then I would think that's entirely reasonable." Young's insistence on jabs would appear to make the position of the authorities in other states academic given the players would at some stage of the season have to cross the border to play matches against Queensland's three teams.

No vaccine has been developed for COVID-19, though drugmakers are rushing to develop treatments and vaccines for the disease which has killed over 260,000 people worldwide, infected more than 3.8 million, and ravaged economies globally.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks boosted by U.S.-China talks ahead of key U.S. jobs data

Global shares rallied on Friday as investors cheered signs of improving Sino-American relations and looked towards more governments gradually reopening their economies. The positive mood stands in sharp contrast to the economic data. U.S. u...

Novelis Q4 sales dive 12 pc to $2.7 billion as commodity prices fall

Novelis Inc, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla-led Hindalco Industries, has reported 12 per cent year-on-year decline in net sales to 2.7 billion dollars for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 due to lower average LME aluminum prices and local ma...

'Four More Shots Please!' renewed for third season by Amazon

Amazon Prime Video has renewed Four More Shots Please, their most watched Indian Original show, for a third season. Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, the shows second season started streaming...

Australia annoyed as U.S. pushes Wuhan lab COVID-19 theory

Australian officials are frustrated that their push for an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus is being undermined by the White House, which has sought to link the outbreak to a Chinese lab, government, diplomatic and intelligence s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020