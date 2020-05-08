Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore coronavirus infections touch 21,707 with 20 deaths: Health Ministry

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 08-05-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 14:21 IST
Singapore coronavirus infections touch 21,707 with 20 deaths: Health Ministry

Singapore on Friday reported 768 new cases of coronavirus, mostly among the foreign nationals living in dormitories, taking the total number of infections in the country to 21,707 with 20 deaths, the health ministry said. The Ministry of Health (MoH) said the foreign workers living in dormitories form the bulk of the cases of the new 768 new infections, with 10 of them being Singapore citizens and permanent residents (foreigners).

"Foreign workers living in dormitories form the bulk of the cases," the MoH said in a statement. "As of Thursday, 18,483 of 323,000 migrant workers living in dormitories, or 5.7 per cent, have tested positive for COVID-19. By Thursday, 1,706 patients had recovered from the deadly disease," the statement added. Singapore currently has the highest number of coronavirus cases in South-east Asia and saw a surge in cases in recent weeks, especially after the medical testing of foreign workers living in dormitories, The Straits Times reported. The number of cases doubled to 20,000 in two weeks from April 22 as authorities increased tests on foreign workers living in dormitories.

Twenty people have died from COVID-19 complications so far in Singapore. Globally, the outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 3.8 million people. Some 270,000 have died.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Impressed by the hard work put in by the girls during lockdown: Thomas Dennerby

India U-17 womens team head coach Thomas Dennerby praised the efforts put in by the girls during the lockdown period. Dennerby, who is currently in Yreso Tyreso 25km southeast of Stockholm city in Sweden, conducted an online video meeting w...

Stocks rise on hope that worst of economic plunge has passed

Asian shares surged Friday on optimism the worst of the economic fallout from the pandemic may be over, as Wall Street logged its biggest rally in a week. Japans benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 2.6 per cent to 20,179.09 in afternoon trading, he...

ICMR to study prevalence of asymptomatic COVID-19 infected people to check for community spread

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, apex health research body ICMR has decided to conduct a study in 75 affected districts across the country to identify people who were exposed to the novel coronavirus infection and yet showed mild or no sympt...

Amazon Prime Video's 'Four More Shots Please!' to get third season

Just days after dropping the second season of their hit chick-flick show Four More Shots Please, Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced that the show will be getting a third season. Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020