Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vitamin D linked to low COVID-19 death rate in European countries: Study

PTI | London | Updated: 08-05-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 15:46 IST
Vitamin D linked to low COVID-19 death rate in European countries: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: DoDlive

Scientists have found an association between low average levels of vitamin D, and high numbers of COVID-19 cases and mortality rates across 20 European countries, and call for dedicated studies to probe into the relationship. Based on earlier studies, the researchers, including Lee Smith of Anglia Ruskin University in the UK, said there is an association between low levels of vitamin D and susceptibility to acute respiratory tract infections. In the current research, they said vitamin D modulates the response of white blood cells, preventing them from releasing too many inflammatory molecules called cytokines which are produced in excess in patients with severe COVID-19.

Italy and Spain have both experienced high COVID-19 mortality rates, and according to the new study, both countries have lower average vitamin D levels than most northern European countries. They said this is partly because people in southern Europe, particularly the elderly, avoid the strong sun, while skin pigmentation also reduces natural vitamin D synthesis. The highest average levels of vitamin D are found in northern Europe, due to the consumption of cod liver oil, and vitamin D supplements, and possibly less sun avoidance, the researchers said. They said Scandinavian nations are among the countries with the lowest number of COVID-19 cases and mortality rates per head of population in Europe.

"We found a significant crude relationship between average vitamin D levels and the number COVID-19 cases, and particularly COVID-19 mortality rates, per head of population across the 20 European countries," Lee Smith, study co-author from Anglia Ruskin University, said. The researchers said Vitamin D has been shown to protect against acute respiratory infections, and older adults, the group most deficient in vitamin D, are also the ones most seriously affected by COVID-19.

"A previous study found that 75 percent of people in institutions, such as hospitals and care homes, were severely deficient in vitamin D," Smith said. We suggest it would be advisable to perform dedicated studies looking at vitamin D levels in COVID-19 patients with different degrees of disease severity," he added. Citing the limitations of the study, the researchers said the number of cases in each country is affected by the number of tests performed, as well as the different measures are taken by each country to prevent the spread of infection. "Importantly, one must remember correlation does not necessarily mean causation," said study co-author Petre Cristian Ilie from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in the UK.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

FM Sitharaman launches INR-USD F&O contracts on BSE, NSE

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Friday launched INR-USD futures and options contracts on the two international exchanges BSEs India INX and NSEs NSE-IFSC at GIFT International Financial Services Centre in Gandhinagar through video con...

The Good Old 'Champi' Makes its Way Back into Indian Homes During the Nationwide Lockdown

TV stars bond with their loved ones over a fun champi session with Parachute AdvansedMumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirChampi, the most common name for an Indian head massage has been a very personal and comforting practise passed down gen...

TN cop screening people for virus at Karnataka border dies in mishap

A police head constable deployed to screen people for coronavirus at Tamil Nadus border with Karnataka died in a mishap and Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday announced a solatium of Rs 50 lakh to his family. While on duty at the Zuzuva...

Couples may have less desire to conceive during lockdown: Study

Lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 may not lead to a rise in birth numbers, according to a study which said over 80 per cent of people surveyed do not plan to conceive during the COVID-19 crisis. The study, published in the Jo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020